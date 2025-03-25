iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

