InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Plans Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.8% increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSSX opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $27.27.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
