Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 1.4 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 91,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,278. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

