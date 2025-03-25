Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance
PSCU opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
