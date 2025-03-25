Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1547 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

PSCF stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

