Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1547 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
PSCF stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
