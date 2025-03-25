Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 2,208,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,994. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

