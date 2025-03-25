Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 2,208,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,994. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
