Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,438,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 220,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.