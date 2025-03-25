Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
QQA stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.25.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top Utility Stocks Powering Through Volatility
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Small-Caps, Big Buybacks: 3 Stocks With Large Buyback Capacity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Boeing Breaks Out: What the Market Is Signaling Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.