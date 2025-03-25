Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

QQA stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

