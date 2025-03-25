Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QOWZ opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.34.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Top Utility Stocks Powering Through Volatility
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Small-Caps, Big Buybacks: 3 Stocks With Large Buyback Capacity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Boeing Breaks Out: What the Market Is Signaling Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.