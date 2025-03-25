Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QOWZ opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

