Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 79.9% increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

