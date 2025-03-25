Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 62,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
