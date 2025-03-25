Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0826 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 1.3% increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $29.74.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
