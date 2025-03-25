Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

