Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
