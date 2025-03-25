Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BSMU opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

