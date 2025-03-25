Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
