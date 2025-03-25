Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,065. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

