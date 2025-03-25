Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,812 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Intuitive Surgical worth $597,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $508.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $561.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.