Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lessened by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $508.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

