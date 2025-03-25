International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

