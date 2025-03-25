Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PACCAR by 115.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,047,000 after purchasing an additional 576,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

