Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

