Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.