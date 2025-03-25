Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

