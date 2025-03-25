Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.44 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

