Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 29,605 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,005,089.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,551.60. This trade represents a 15.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Donnelly Julia Brau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,322,684.92.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $34.05. 11,457,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
