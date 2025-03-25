Insider Buying: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Buys 10,036 Shares of Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,437.44 ($13,486.81).
Essentra Stock Up 1.6 %
Essentra stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.70 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 719,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.60 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £303.82 million, a P/E ratio of 87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.
Essentra Increases Dividend
Essentra Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Oklo’s Stock Price Meltdown Is an Opportunity to Buy
- What is a support level?
- Top 3 Insider Stock Buys in March—Are They Still Good in April?
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.