Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 64,000 shares trading hands.

Innovotech Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

