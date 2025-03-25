Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.75, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 514.01%.
Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.75. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
