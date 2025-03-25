Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.75, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 514.01%.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.75. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.