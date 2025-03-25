Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for about 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Ingevity worth $52,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 6.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $918,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

