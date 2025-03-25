Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 446,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.34% of Ingersoll Rand worth $4,132,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.