Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

