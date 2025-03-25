ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.50.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $184.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $174.93 and a 1 year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.83.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

