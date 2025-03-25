IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. IAC has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in IAC by 408.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

