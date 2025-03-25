Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

