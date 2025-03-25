Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Huize had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.07%.
Huize Trading Down 8.7 %
NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Huize has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.48.
Huize Company Profile
