Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Huize had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Huize Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Huize has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Huize Company Profile

Further Reading

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

