Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

