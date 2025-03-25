Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.22 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

