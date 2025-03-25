Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 74,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.