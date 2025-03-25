Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $490,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 194.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

