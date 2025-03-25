Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CuriosityStream worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.22. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.