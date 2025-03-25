Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 206.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 768,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,368,000 after purchasing an additional 763,739 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.47. General Electric has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.