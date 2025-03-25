Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank7 worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, insider Douglas A. Haines purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $57,191.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,597.50. The trade was a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.