Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Invests $210,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after buying an additional 276,865 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,905,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,698,003,000 after buying an additional 253,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $971.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $961.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $861.09. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

