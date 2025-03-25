Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.