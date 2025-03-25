Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 350.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $490.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.66. The company has a market cap of $309.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

