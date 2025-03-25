Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Decreases Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

