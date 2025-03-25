Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hello Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

