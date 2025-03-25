Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.62. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

