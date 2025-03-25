Head to Head Survey: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) vs. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Aligos Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $27.86 million 5.19 -$18.75 million ($0.16) -10.13 Aligos Therapeutics $3.95 million 18.02 -$87.68 million ($20.90) -0.56

Analyst Ratings

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Compugen and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compugen currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 501.89%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen 2.67% 2.62% 1.36% Aligos Therapeutics -1,283.19% -114.34% -64.58%

Summary

Compugen beats Aligos Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company’s immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

