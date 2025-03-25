Head to Head Review: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) versus Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onestream and Marqeta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onestream $489.41 million 11.48 -$216.20 million N/A N/A Marqeta $507.00 million 4.43 -$222.96 million $0.05 89.10

Onestream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onestream 0 2 17 1 2.95 Marqeta 0 11 3 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Onestream and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Onestream presently has a consensus target price of $34.68, indicating a potential upside of 47.31%. Marqeta has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Onestream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Onestream is more favorable than Marqeta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onestream and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onestream N/A N/A N/A Marqeta 2.86% 1.20% 0.92%

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

